Three badly burned in Springfield fire

Thick black smoke churned out of two houses on fire on Ron McNeil Line in Springfield on Saturday afternoon, Oct. 19. One was a three-unit apartment building and the other a single-family home. Both were heavily damaged, and a father and two very young children were badly burned and remain in hospital. Malahide Fire chief Jeff Spoor said the fire wasn’t considered suspicious in any way but is under investigation by the Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office. (AE/Rob Perry)