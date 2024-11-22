AMHA U13 Local League team wins Silver Stick

Aylmer Minor Hockey’s Under 13 Local League Red team took on St. Thomas Stars, pictured here, on Friday, Nov. 15, in a game that was part of a Regional Silver Stick tournament at East Elgin Community Complex. Here, Max Deleebeeck sprinted the puck down the ice on Aylmer’s way to a 7-2 victory over St. Thomas. They marched on, qualifying for the final game Sunday afternoon, in which they defeated Tillsonburg 4-1 to secure the championship. (AE/Rob Perry)