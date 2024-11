Cam Richardson of East Elgin Minor Hockey’s Under 18 hockey team was hemmed in along the boards by a Tavistock opponent but kept moving during a game at East Elgin Community Complex on Saturday, Nov. 9. East Elgin bested the visiting team 4-1, with two goals by Bo Mercer and singles from Colton Dunn and Logan Wiebe. See the Nov. 13 edition of the Express for more pictures. (AE/Rob Perry)