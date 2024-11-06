EESS teams now all on the sidelines

All of East Elgin Secondary School’s competitive fall sports teams have now been sidelined after losses in post-season playoffs. Colbie Farr, in picture, of EESS’s Junior girls basketball team kept the ball away from a Lord Dorchester Public School defender during a Southeast AA quarterfinal at EESS Thursday, Oct. 31. But the team went down to defeat 34-29 at the hands of Parkside Collegiate Institute in a semifinal on Tuesday, Nov. 5. EESS’s Senior girls team, the only other still in contention, was edged out 40-36 by St. Joseph’s Catholic High School in their semifinal the same day. (AE/Rob Perry)