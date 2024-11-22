Workers picket Aylmer post office

Workers at the Canada Post office in Aylmer hit the picket line on Friday morning, Nov. 15, as they went on strike along with fellow union members across the country. The Canadian Union of Postal Workers says that, after a year of bargaining with Canada Post without success, it was striking for “fair wages, safe working conditions, the right to retire with dignity and the expansion of services at the public post office. Postal workers are proud to serve their communities, and we want to do the job we love.” The union complained that short-term disability plans and all health benefits were being taken away from employees, and that allowances such as shift differentials and vacation leave that had been earned were being cancelled. (AE/Rob Perry)