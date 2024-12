Brody Geerts, left, Jedd Parry, Johnny Knelson, Landon Ruth and Alex Samayoa-Soria of Summers Corners Public School’s boys team celebrated after their teammate Connor VanHarn scored a three-pointer, with a last-second half-court shot, during an Elementary Basketball Festival at East Elgin Secondary School on Wednesday, Dec. 11. They won that game 11-9 and tied for second at the end of the day. (AE/Rob Perry)