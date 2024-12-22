Boil water advisory for north end of Aylmer

Southwestern Public Health issued a “boil water advisory” for essentially all homes and businesses in the north end of Aylmer following a watermain break on Saturday, Dec. 21.

Households are advised to boil water for at least one minute before using it for consumption, making infant formula or juice, brushing teeth, washing raw foods and making ice.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Joyce Lock cited a broken water main in the north end of town Saturday as the cause for the advisory.

The advisory affects almost all the roads north of Talbot Street, and as far west as Pierce Street.

The advisory will remain in place until bacteriological tests prove the municipal water in the area to be safe.