Xavier Cousineau of East Elgin Minor Hockey’s Under 13 Rep team flipped the puck to his left, past a Delhi player, during the opening game of playoffs at East Elgin Community Complex on Sunday, Jan. 5. East Elgin trailed 0-2 at the end of the second period, but came back in the third to score twice, ending the game in a tie. The team next plays at home against Brant on Sunday, Jan. 12, at 7:15 p.m. (AE/Rob Perry)