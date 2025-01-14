Lexi Bertelsen wins World gold medal in hockey

Lexi Bertelsen, 17, of Belmont, second from the left, one of three forwards on Team Canada at the International Women’s Under 18 Hockey Championship in Finland, got her gold medal along with fellow players after a 3-0 blanking of Team USA in the final on Sunday, Jan. 12. she’s currently playing for a team in Etobicoke, but next September will enroll at Boston University and play for that school’s women’s team. More details in the Jan. 15 edition of The Aylmer Express. (AE/contributed by Hockey Canada-Michaeline Veluvolu/HHOF-IIHF Images)