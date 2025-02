Aylmer Minor Hockey Under 9 Local League (White) goalie Grant Maltby lunged to cover the puck during a game against London Bandits in a three-day Under 9 Tournament hosted by AMHA, on Friday, Feb. 7. The local team won this game 5-3 and was undefeated in four games during round-robin preliminaries. Aylmer advanced to the semifinals for its division but then was narrowly defeated 2-1 by Point Edward. (AE/Rob Perry)