County endorses library move to Complex

Elgin County council members on Tuesday, Jan. 28, unanimously endorsed in principle moving the Aylmer branch of the county library system from its current Old Town Hall site downtown to East Elgin Community Complex, on the west edge of town.

They also asked Aylmer council to give a similar endorsement, and instructed Community and Cultural Services Director Brian Masschaele to provide a report at a future meeting about how a library could be accommodated at the Complex.

And they filed a request Aylmer council had previously sent about setting up a joint committee with the county “to advance the matter of a Greater Aylmer area Library.”

(The town had argued that a new library in Aylmer would serve as many or more Malahide residents than town residents.)

