Measles disinformation called out by health unit

The number of known measles cases in the region is rapidly rising.

Southwestern Public Health (SWPH) medical officer of health Dr. Ninh Tran reported Feb. 20 that there have been 35 confirmed cases of measles in this region since Jan. 1, 2025, including 17 new cases in the last week.

For the same period, Grand Erie Public Health’s (GEPH’s) acting medical officer of health Dr. Malcolm Lock reported 57 confirmed measles cases, including five in the last week.

Two days later, while both jurisdictions fear there are many more unreported cases in the community, SWPH detailed five new “measles exposures in health care settings.”

“Misinformation and disinformation are concerns for the entire health sector,” Dr. Tran stated. “In public health, we work hard to navigate and correct these through patient interactions, credible information delivery, and through establishing important relationships with the sources people trust for information. Individuals who have questions about information they hear are encouraged to fact check through reputable sources to ensure they have credible information to make their health decisions.”

