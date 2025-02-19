Police take on firefighters in “Battle of the Badges”

Central Elgin Yarmouth Centre Station firefighter Owen Ainsworth rushed the puck toward the opposing net as Elgin County firefighters took on a local team of police officers in a “Battle of the Badges” at East Elgin Community Complex on Family Day, Monday afternoon. A free public skate preceded the game, sponsored by Aylmer Police Association. The game itself, a fundraiser for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS, more commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease) research and services and Corner Cupboard food bank in Aylmer, ended in a 3-3 tie. (AE/Rob Perry)