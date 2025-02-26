Skating Carnival Saturday morning, March 1

Front, from left, Aylmer Skating Club members Heidi Van Wychen, Leah Sutherland, Sophia Kuipers and Mia Luong rehearsed a number, under the supervision of coaches, back, Sherry Ball and Madison Ewart on Monday night, Feb. 24 at East Elgin Community Complex. They and the club’s other 120 skaters were preparing for the group’s annual Carnival, showing off the skills they’d learned in the last year, on Saturday, March 1, starting at 10:30 a.m. (AE/Rob Perry)