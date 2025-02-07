Snowplow operator saves abandoned cat

Central Elgin snowplow operator Trevor Zimmer couldn’t believe his tired eyes on Jan. 28 when he spotted something unusual in the path of his rig.

At about 11:45 a.m. – nine hours into his shift – he was heading north on Yarmouth Centre Road and just before the Elm Line, he was “winging” the snow off the gravel shoulder, into the ditch, to keep the wind from blowing snow on the roadway.

“As I was going along, I notice this little brown ball at the bottom of the ditch,” Mr. Zimmer recalled in a recent interview. At first, he thought it was a clump of dirt, then when some fur became visible, he wondered if it was a raccoon. “As I got closer and closer, it turned around and looked at me, and I thought, geez, it’s a cat.” (AE/contributed)