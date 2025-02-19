RECENT NEWS

“Sovereignty nothing to be taken lightly”

February 19, 2025 | 1

St. Thomas and District Chamber of Commerce held an all-candidates meeting for the Feb. 27 provincial election in Elgin-Middlesex-London riding on Tuesday, Feb. 11, and Chief Executive Officer Paul Jenkins asked the four nominees who attended about Canadian sovereignty at a time of a potential trade war with USA and continuing barriers to interprovincial trade within the country.
“Sovereignty is nothing to be taken lightly,” he said in a preamble, especially at a time when the partnership with Ontario’s largest trading partner was threatened.
What should the provincial response be and how could interprovincial trade barriers be improved, he asked.

For the answers, see the Feb. 19 edition of The Aylmer Express. (AE/Rob Perry)

  • jeff Altweg

    Never underestimate the US president Trump, He is beefing up his armed forces now ,at the same time getting rid of all the D,E,I, people in it……At the same time , He , and everyone knows that the entire active Canadian Army ,is about the same strengh and size ,as the New York City Police service….which probably has more and better arms ..
    This is something the Canadian government has allowed over the years , plus letting the quality of it's equipment go way down…….