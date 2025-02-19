“Sovereignty nothing to be taken lightly”

St. Thomas and District Chamber of Commerce held an all-candidates meeting for the Feb. 27 provincial election in Elgin-Middlesex-London riding on Tuesday, Feb. 11, and Chief Executive Officer Paul Jenkins asked the four nominees who attended about Canadian sovereignty at a time of a potential trade war with USA and continuing barriers to interprovincial trade within the country.

“Sovereignty is nothing to be taken lightly,” he said in a preamble, especially at a time when the partnership with Ontario’s largest trading partner was threatened.

What should the provincial response be and how could interprovincial trade barriers be improved, he asked.

For the answers, see the Feb. 19 edition of The Aylmer Express. (AE/Rob Perry)