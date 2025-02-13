Town wants review of all possible library sites

East Elgin Community Complex Board and Elgin County might have approved in principle moving the Aylmer Old Town Hall library branch to EECC, but Aylmer council wants a county committee established to review all possible sites.

And that’s what the town will tell county council in response to its request for Aylmer to also endorse the Complex site in principle.

East Elgin Community Complex Board, made up of Aylmer and Malahide councils, voted recently to offer to be the new home of the Aylmer library.

The county responded by endorsing the idea in principle and asked Aylmer council to do the same.

But at a meeting Wednesday, Feb. 5, town councillors instead voted to suggest the county set up a committee to review all possible sites and consult with the public before making a recommendation on the best one.

For more information, see the Feb. 12 edition of The Aylmer Express. (AE/Rob Perry)