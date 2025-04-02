“Liberation Day” tariff worries in area

The pomp and glory expected on U.S. President Donald Trump’s “Liberation Day” on April 2 is lost on Elgin County businesses.

Instead of the celebratory mood promoted by the White House, the proprietor at Phil Mauer and Associates, in Eden, for example, is “not thrilled” with the dreaded tariffs regime that President Trump is expected to unveil, and Mr. Mauer has put a hold on product shipments to the U.S.

Peter Wiebe, at Tricorp Transportation, in Aylmer, solemnly acknowledges that his trucking firm is also in a holding pattern.

Calton’s ETBO Tool and Die co-owner Etienne Borm is exploring new markets in Europe.

The business leaders’ say their success and continued wellbeing will be put to the test when President Trump addresses global markets today.

