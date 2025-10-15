Annual museum car show at Saxonia Hall

Ruth Ford, left, and John Hutton brought this 1951 MG TD sports car, in British Racing Green, to a Classic Car Show to benefit Aylmer-Malahide Museum and Archives at Saxonia Hall, just west of Aylmer, on Saturday, Oct. 4. Mr. Hutton said he’d always been interested in British sports cars and, earlier this year, bought his first one. They take the car out on day trips and to car shows. (AE/Rob Perry)