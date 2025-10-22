Aylmer council votes 5-1 for library expansion

Warning: this story contains strong language

“The time has come to make a decision,” Mayor Jack Couckuyt told fellow Aylmer council members at a special meeting at Old Town Hall, about that building’s future, on Wednesday, Oct. 15.

They voted 5-1 in favour of an option to expand the Old Town Hall library and upstairs opera house at an estimated cost of $8.9-million. Voting to proceed with that option were Mayor Couckuyt, Deputy Mayor Pete Barbour and councillors Jamie Chapman, Arthur Oslach and William Barber.

Cr. Kathryn Desrosiers opposed doing so.

Immediately after the vote, Tyler Desrosiers, spouse of Cr. Desrosiers, from the gallery of the opera house, hurled expletives toward council.

“People aren’t going to be able to eat,” he yelled without identifying himself. “You’re all full of shit, every single one of you.”

“Fuck you!” he concluded. He then left the gallery.

