Aylmer Pool might not open in 2026

Aylmer council’s finance committee members decided on Wednesday, Oct. 1, that they’d rather wait to see if the municipality received a provincial grant to help pay the estimated $805,000 in needed repairs to the town pool in 2026, even if that meant the facility might not open next summer.

Doing so was proposed by Councillor Kathryn Desrosiers as the committee reviewed the town’s draft 2026 operating and capital budgets.

She noted that, at the committee’s previous meeting, Administrator Andy Grozelle had indicated that, if the town waited for an announcement about what municipal projects would be awarded provincial grants, expected in January, the needed work at the pool, including installing a liner and making upgrades, might not be possible in time to open for the summer season next year.

She’d had members of the public contact her since then, suggesting they would rather risk the pool being closed for a season over not waiting for the grant announcements.

