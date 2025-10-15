Complex board votes 8-5 to seek library renovation cost

East Elgin Community Complex board, at a meeting Wednesday, Oct. 8, voted 8-5 to get a detailed cost estimate, costing up to $10,000, on renovating Imperial Hall into a new space for the Aylmer library.

Malahide Mayor Dominique Giguère, Deputy Mayor Mark Widner and councillors Sarah Leitch, Johnny Wilson, Rick Cerna, Scott Lewis joined town councillors Kathryn Desrosiers and Jason Rauhe to seek the detailed costing.

Among Aylmer council members, Mayor Jack Couckuyt, Deputy Mayor Pete Barbour and councillors Arthur Oslach and William Barber opposed that, joined by Malahide Cr. Chester Glinski.

Elgin County Warden Grant Jones, after a recent vote at county council, had sent a letter to the Complex board asking it to confirm that it was willing to host a town library, so that planning could proceed.

No immediate decision was made on that request. Instead, the board wanted to wait until it had a better grasp of how much Imperial Hall would have to be renovated to accommodate a library, and what the costs for that would be.

