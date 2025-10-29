Homes must have deadly gas detectors on every level by Jan. 1

All homes must now have carbon monoxide (CO) detectors on every level, not just near bedrooms, Aylmer Fire Services Coordinator Charity Fisher informed the Express recently.

Carbon monoxide is a potentially deadly gas, and so far this year Aylmer firefighters have already responded to three calls with such gas confirmed as present in a home.

“That is three of our local families who are all alive today because the CO alarms in their home did their job.”

As part of Carbon Monoxide Awareness Week, town firefighters will be going door-to-door to educate residents on the new law, and to give out alarms, donated by Epcor Utilities, to any of them who might not have one, or whose alarm was out of date.

