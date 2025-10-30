Jr. Eagles, in football semi, edge out Strathroy 8-7

A trio of East Elgin Secondary defenders brought down a Strathroy Collegiate Institute rusher during a Thames Valley Junior football semifinal at 1Password Park in St. Thomas on a raining Thursday morning, Oct. 30. The first half ended in no scoring for either team, but EESS, in a dramatic second half, just outscored its opponent 8-7. EESS will advance to the final at 1Password on Friday, Nov. 7, at 2:215 p.m. (AE/Rob Perry)