Older than Canada, “the Plains” celebrates free spirit

Nearly two centuries of free-spirited faith and community were celebrated during worship services at Plains Baptist Church on Oct. 19.

Known affectionately by its congregation as “The Plains,” the small rural church at 6071 Fairview Road, serving people from St. Thomas south to Lake Erie, was founded in 1830, even before the Dominion of Canada was established at Confederation in 1867.

The Plains’ current Pastor, Reverend Rob Spicer – a native of Aylmer – welcomed predecessors Rev. Malcolm Rust and Rev. Margaret Bell to share in the anniversary celebrations, perhaps symbolizing Baptists’ non-conformist attitudes throughout history.

Rev. Bell, for example, defied convention and became Elgin County’s first female Baptist minister (l990 to 2022), and The Plains’ welcome of divorcee Rev. Rust (1979 to 1986) similarly rocked the establishment. The Plains congregation also embraced Reverend Seymour Boyce, a black man from Jamaica (l959 to 1961).

