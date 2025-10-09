Protests over proposed heritage home demolition

Cherry Street, a nonprofit group that provides affordable housing in Aylmer, is planning to demolish 50 Centre St., as well as 32 Centre St., to make room for a new development.

At a town council meeting Wednesday, Oct. 1, two neighbours, Cynthia Grant and Stephen Blankenship (the latter’s father was a founding member of the Cherry Street board in the 1970s), objected to the proposed demolition, which would also involve the adjacent home at 32 Centre St., asserting that 50 Centre St. was a historic home that should be preserved, not torn down.

The town has already issued demolition permits for the homes, neither of which has provincial heritage protection.

Legislative Services Director Owen Jaggard, in a written memo to councillors, said that the town had no authority to direct or overrule an individual permit decision made by Aylmer’s chief building official, such as by rescinding the demolition permits, and council took no action to intervene.

