Robert Munsch stories at Old Town Hall

Performer M. John Kennedy chatted with spectators of all ages, asking them for their favourite Robert Munsch children’s stories, as he prepared for “Classic Munsch Mania” put on by Aylmer Kids & Company at Old Town Hall on Saturday, Oct. 18. Some audience members came from as far away as Toronto for the show, which included retellings of Munsch stories Mud Puddle, Mortimer, The Paperbag Princess and Jonathan Cleaned Up and Then He Heard A Sound. (AE/Rob Perry)