Southwold official opens new fire station

An open house at Southwold Township’s new Talbotville fire station on Oct. 25 showcased state-of-the-art amenities intended to help safeguard the rural community’s transition to accommodate rapid economic expansion across Elgin County.

“The timing is ideal,” County Warden and Southwold Mayor Grant Jones told a small crowd at the event. “It’s been a long process and it’s nice to see it come to fruition.”

Planning to replace the old Talbotville station started about five years ago, but construction was delayed by the pandemic.

The $4.3 million firehall’s official opening comes as the municipality is poised to double its population of 5,000 in the next decade.

