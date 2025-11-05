A Halloween Haunt on Tarry Parkway
Tarry Parkway homeowner Steven Tolles went above and beyond in observing the Halloween theme this year. In addition to an elaborate front yard display and family members dressed as witches, he turned his garage into a “haunt,” featuring animatronic characters and eerie lighting. A big crowd was already gathering by 6 p.m. For more, see the Nov. 5 edition of The Aylmer Express. (Rob Perry)
