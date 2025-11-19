Aylmer Kinsmen Santa Parade sets the stage for Christmas

The music and charm of Christmas will return to the streets of Aylmer as the 81st annual Kinsmen Santa Claus Parade commences at 2 p.m. on Saturday Nov. 22.

Kinsmen Santa Claus Parade committee head Andrew Beck says the “folksy” holiday event is the official launch of the town’s Christmas shopping season and invites businesses, service clubs, churches and community groups to freely join in the fun on the two-kilometre parade route.

Thousands of spectators are once again expected to line the streets, celebrating with Santa Claus’ festive entourage, running westerly along Talbot Street from East Street by the Aylmer Fair grounds, to Caverly Road by the Lutheran Church.

“There’s always a buzz on parade day,” Mr. Beck said in a recent interview.

For more details, see the Nov. 19 edition of The Aylmer Express. (AE/stock photo)