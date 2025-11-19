Belmont United Church hosts 136th Turkey Supper

Belmont United Church’s 136th Turkey Supper on Wednesday night, Nov. 5, sold out with 400 attending. The menu included turkey, dressing, cranberries, potatoes, gravy, corn, turnip, coleslaw, dinner roll, pie and a beverage. The event was organized by the United Church Women under the leadership of Peggy Cameron, who credited its success to a group effort. Proceeds will go to the ongoing needs of the church. Among those helping were, from left, Joyce LeBlanc, left, Peggy Cameron and Dinah Lee Anderson. Another picture is in the Nov. 19 edition of The Aylmer Express. (AE/contributed by Sandra Mortensen)