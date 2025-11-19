Celebrating author Jane Austen’s 250th birthday

Aylmer library hosted an English tea on Saturday afternoon, Nov. 15, in the opera house at Old Town Hall in honour of the 250th birthday of author Jane Austen, famous for novels such as “Pride and Prejudice” and “Sense and Sensibility.” Since formal balls were often part of her books, part of the program was learning to dance, under the instruction of Cathy Stevens of London, including how to bow, if in the part of gentlemen, or perform a “courtesy” (curtsy) if in the part of ladies. After several repetitions of a dance number, they presented an elegant picture. (AE/Rob Perry)