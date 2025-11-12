Couckuyt: vulgarities unacceptable at meetings

Aylmer Mayor Jack Couckuyt and Deputy Mayor Pete Barbour, at a council meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 5, condemned the use of profanities and the vulgarity of some comments made at a prior meeting at Old Town Hall on Oct. 15.

They didn’t mention anyone by name, but appeared to be referring to Tyler Desrosiers, spouse of Councillor Kathryn Desrosiers, who swore at council members after they voted 5-1 to proceed with planning an $8.9-million expansion of Old Town Hall, a project opposed by Cr. Desrosiers.

Mayor Couckuyt also urged residents to avoid getting their “truths” from social media sites such as Facebook, rather than speaking to council members and town staff.

Deputy Mayor Barbour, who led off the critical remarks, said while members of council and the public were entitled to each have their own opinions, councillors and, by extension, their families were expected to adhere to a higher level of behaviour.

For more details, see the Nov. 12 edition of The Aylmer Express. (AE/Rob Perry)