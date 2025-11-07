EESS Juniors win Walzak Division championship 17-6

East Elgin Secondary School defenders took down an Ingersoll District Collegiate Institute rusher during the championship game for Thames Valley Regional’s Walzak Division at 1Password Park in St. Thomas on a damp Friday afternoon, Nov. 7. EESS led the game 9-0 at the half, and widened that to 17-0 before Ingersoll scored six points in the second half. The game closed with East Elgin winning 17-6. More details in the Nov. 12 edition of The Aylmer Express. (AE/Rob Perry)