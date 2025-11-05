Grozelle: property taxes in town below average for region

The tax paid by property owners in Aylmer to the town each year are below the per capita rate and average tax burden in municipalities across Southwestern Ontario, Administrator Andy Grozelle will report to town council’s finance committee on Wednesday, Nov. 5.

The town, he wrote, “continues to prioritize affordability and cost-efficiency as key objectives.”

However, despite that, “Public concern occasionally arises regarding perceptions that local taxes are higher or not comparable to those in other jurisdictions.”

Among the factors that might contribute to that, he said, was the amount of tax money Elgin County levied from its municipalities, which he described as “among the highest in the province, despite a relatively limited range of services.

“Oxford County has a lower rate and provides services such as garbage collection to its lower-tier municipalities.”

For more details, see the Nov. 5 edition of The Aylmer Express.