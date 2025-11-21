Missing person sought by St. Thomas Police

St. Thomas Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Liban, 28, a man described at five feet three inches tall, with black hair, and heavy build and last seen wearing a blue puffey coat, a long-sleeve blue-and-white checkered shirt, dark jeans and black slippers.

He was reported missing from the Chester Street area in ST. Thomas on Thursday, Nov. 20, abo9ut 9:10 a.m.

Family members and police are concerned for his welfare. Anyone with information on Liban’s whereabouts is asked to contact St. Thomas Police.

.