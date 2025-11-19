Museum volunteers host Christmas Tour of Homes

Aylmer-Malahide Museum and Archives volunteer Melanie MacNeil welcomed guests on the annual Christmas Tour of Homes to St. Paul’s United Church in Aylmer on Saturday, Nov. 15. The church was also decorated for the holidays, including trees, wreaths, laurels and, in front of the altar, a crèche. The 150-year-old church had been busy during the tour, she reported. The church was dedicated by Rev. Egerton Ryerson and can seat over 700 for a service. Basement rooms were also decorated for the holiday season and to show programs offered by the church. (AE/Rob Perry)