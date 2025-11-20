Orwell man, “prolific offender,” arrested and charged again

An Orwell man, 34, who had been wearing a tracking monitor but allegedly removed it, was charged by Aylmer Police with spousal assault and has been remanded into custody.

He was described by police as “a prolific offender.”

Chief Kyle Johnstone said the man had been out on bail for a charge of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

He been released in 2024, on condition he wear a GPS (Global Positioning System) electronic monitor at all times.

In September of this year, he’d been arrested and charged by Aylmer Police after allegedly tampering with that device and leaving his residence, where he was later found by police.

Chief Johnstone said the man was held for a bail hearing and again released by the courts on condition he wear the monitor.

On Thursday, Nov. 20, the man allegedly tampered with and removed his GPS device again. Elgin Ontario Provincial Police were dispatched to his home after the GPS monitoring company alerted officers to the fact he was no longer there.

OPP officers did find the monitor, confirming it had been removed.

Soon after, at about 1 a.m., Aylmer Police were called to a domestic assault in progress at a home in town.

The Orwell man allegedly attempted to pry open the front door and when that failed, despite damaging the door, the man got in through a window.

Inside, he allegedly assaulted a female victim and, when police were called, fled on foot.

The assistance of the St. Thomas Police canine unit, Chief Johnstone said, was called in, but without success.

A short time later, an Aylmer officer found the man attempting to flee the area in a vehicle.

The man was arrested and charged with break and enter a dwelling house to commit an indictable offence, spousal assault, mischief and failing to comply with a release order.

He appeared in court later the same morning and was remanded into custody.

The victim did not sustain any injuries in the incident.