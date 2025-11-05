Police chief: downtown Aylmer is safe

Aylmer Police Chief Kyle Johnstone is offering reassurances to families who may have left Aylmer Old Town Hall on Oct. 15 with doubts about their children’s safety.

During a council meeting there about the future of the library, a couple speakers suggested the town was unsafe for youngsters.

Local realtor Johnny Friesen and Aylmer Councillor Kathryn Desrosiers questioned whether children are safe to walk to a library in the town’s core.

Chief Johnstone said Aylmer enjoyed a 2024 Crime Severity Index (CSI) of 48.5 overall, compared to the Ontario CSI of 60.7 and 77.9 across Canada. Lower numbers reflect lower crime rates.

“We have an extremely safe community within the town of Aylmer,” said Chief Johnstone. “I believe we have one of the safest downtown communities in the area, due mostly in part to our proactive community-based policing.”

For more details, see the Nov. 5 edition of The Aylmer Express,