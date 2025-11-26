Premier lauds St. Thomas-Elgin economic growth

Premier Doug Ford celebrated his 61st birthday in St. Thomas on Nov. 20, officially welcoming Vianode’s $3.2 billion investment in the community and underscoring southwestern Ontario’s important contributions to economic growth across Canada.

“The best birthday present I’ve ever had,” the premier told a small crowd assembled in Yarmouth Yards. “$3.2 billion investment, it’s absolutely incredible.”

The Norwegian company plans to build the “largest synthetic graphite anode material plant in the western world” at the city’s 1,500-acre industrial park, according to Vianode Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Burkhard Straube.

“Folks, this plant will create nearly 300 new, good-paying jobs in its initial phase, with more than 1,000 jobs expected once the facility is fully operational,” said Premier Ford. “It will produce enough synthetic graphite to supply roughly two-to-three million electric vehicles (EVs) every single year.

“The graphite Vianode produces is a critical component not just for electric vehicle batteries, but also for nuclear reactors … as well for defense technology and many other strategic sectors,” he said. “By bringing production to Ontario, we’re not only creating life-changing careers at this facility in St. Thomas, we’re supporting tens of thousands of additional jobs across our supply chain, from mining and refining to battery manufacturing research, transportation, and advanced manufacturing.”

