Young community volunteer dies after crash

A St. Thomas teenager’s compassion and giving spirit are being remembered after her death three days following a Nov. 14 collision between a sedan and transport truck at the intersection of Quaker Road and Southdale Line in Central Elgin.

Hadley Denison, 17, a Grade 12 student at St. Thomas’ Parkside Collegiate Institute and a member of the Port Stanley and District Leo Club, was a passenger in the sedan, driven by her best friend. Ms. Denison was declared brain dead on Nov. 17.

“The world has no idea just what it lost when she died, but those of us who knew Hadley know exactly what we are missing,” said Rick Nemett, who managed Ms. Denison’s Leo Club, a youth program sponsored by the Port Stanley Lions Club. She was the club’s past president and a dynamic member for about four years.

