Giguère appointed Elgin Warden

Malahide Mayor Dominique Giguère, in her inaugural speech as Warden of Elgin on Tuesday, Dec. 9, doubled down on her insistence that councillors wear “only one hat” while there, ignoring what was best for their own communities in favour of what was best for the county.

She was the only candidate to stand for the office of head of county council for the next year and was appointed in a unanimous vote.

She thanked everyone who had turned out for the annual Warden’s Election “despite a little blast of winter.”

She added, in French, “Bonsoir a la maison pour la famille les amis ques regard.”

She continued, “You are the ones who have enabled this moment. It’s not magic. It’s not luck. It’s your support, so thank you for that.”

For more, see the Dec. 17 edition of The Aylmer Express.

Here she receives the gavel of office and Lord Elgin watch from outgoing Warden Grant Jones, mayor of Southwold. (AE/photo contributed by Elgin County)