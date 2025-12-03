Little say if conservation authorities amalgamated

Municipalities will have little influence with conservation “superauthorities” if the Ontario government goes ahead with plans to merge the province’s 37 authorities into just seven.

That was what Catfish Creek Conservation Authority General Manager Dusty Underhill predicted during a meeting of his board Thursday, Nov. 27.

Catfish Creek Conservation Authority, Long Point Regional Conservation Authority and Kettle Creek Conservation Authority and others would be combined into the Lake Erie Regional Conservation Authority, which would cover about 40 percent of all of Southwestern Ontario.

That’s from Windsor in the west to Dunnville in the east and Dundalk in the north.

A drive from Windsor to Dundalk would cover 387 kilometres, about twice the distance from Aylmer to Toronto, and require about four hours on the road.

For more details, see the Dec. 3 edition of The Aylmer Express.

(AE/contributed)