Optimists prepare thousands of gifts for children

Leah Hearns, left, on a rocking horse handmade by Mark Minor of Aylmer and fellow volunteers Nancy Silverthorn, Linda Stewart, Lauren Silverthorn and Alice Schram sorted through donated toys, games and other Christmas gifts given to the Aylmer Optimist Club Toy Drive. They are to be distributed to 486 children in need in Aylmer, Malahide and parts of Bayham on Saturday, Dec. 20, at the same time as East Elgin Christmas Care food hampers. Lauren said donations to the drive were up about 10 percent from last year, as was the need for toys. “We’re a small but might community” she said of the effort. She lauded especially large donations made by Ontario Police College and by the Aylmer Police “Cram the Cruiser” event last weekend. (AE/Rob Perry)