Rainbow Connections opens new hub in St. Thomas

Rainbow Connections is a year-old organization based in St. Thomas dedicated to providing a safe and accepting space for 2SLGBTQIA+ youths in Southwestern Ontario. It celebrated the opening of its first physical space, a Drop-in Hub at 15 Catharine St., Unit 305 (third floor) on Wednesday night, Dec. 3. Among those participating were, from left, Murray-Issac Boyse, Devon Church, Sista Patricia, Sal Nelson, Bugg Ball, Amanda Zavitz, Neil Hubert and Austin Stover. For the full story, see the Dec. 10 edition of The Aylmer Express. (AE/Rob Perry)