Steelway, employees give $77,878 to food banks

Richard and Karen Auckland of St. Thomas Christmas Care, left, Laura Bos of Victorian Order of Nurses Student Nutrition Program and Penny Hilliker and Marcie Tenk of East Elgin Community Assistance Program’s Christmas Care program received on behalf of each organization a $25,959 donation, for a total of $77,878, from Co-Presidents Bryan White and Jason White and the employees of Steelway Building Systems at Springwater on Tuesday, Dec. 16. For full details, see the Dec. 24 edition of The Aylmer Express. (AE/Rob Perry)