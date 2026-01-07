Cam Reid helps Under 20 Team Canada to world bronze

Bill Reid, left, Cameron Reid, Tanya Reid and Ethan Reid of Aylmer posed for a family picture during a World Junior Hockey Championship exhibition game in London before Christmas. Cameron, the son of Bill and Tanya and brother to Ethan, was drafted to the Nashville Predators of the National Hockey League in 2025 and currently plays for the Kitchener Rangers. He was selected to be part of Team Canada for the world championships in Minnesota, where Canada defeated the Czech Republic 7-5 in the first game on Dec. 26, then bested Latvia 2-1 in overtime the following day. Canada rolled over Denmark 9-1 on Dec. 28 and beat Finland 7-4 on Dec. 31. Cam’s team defeated Slovakia 7-1 on Jan. 2 in a quarterfinal but then lost 4-6 to the Czechs in the semifinal on Jan. 4. In the bronze medal final on Jan. 5, Canada bested Finland 6-3. Sweden took the gold medal and the Czech Republic the silver. (AE/contributed by Kathryn Desrosiers)