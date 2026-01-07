“Everyone knows we need a new hospital”

St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital President Karen Davies, in a recent annual report to Elgin County council members, stressed the need for a bigger new hospital to serve the area.

She started, though, by listing some of the hospitals highlights for 2025, including:

STEGH’s “systemic therapy program” (chemotherapy for cancer) had been expanded to five days a week, and was now allowing 900 local residents to be served closer to home;

The hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit had been upgraded to support infants born after as little as 32 weeks gestation;

And advanced ophthalmology services had been introduced, the first in Canada employing new technology.

For the full story, see the Jan. 7 edition of The Aylmer Express.