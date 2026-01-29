Keeping the rink smooth at Belmont Community Park

Belmont Community Pond was resurfaced and reopened Jan. 25 after the recent thaw jeopardized the season with bumps and ridges. A small crew braved -15 C weather to ready the ice surface, including Belmont Community Park Trustees Committee Chair Bruce Shackelton, left, Central Elgin Councillor Dave Baughman and his son Nathan Baughman, as well as committee members Dan Cyr and Brian Landon. More in the Jan. 28 edition of The Aylmer Express. (AE/ Joe Konecny)