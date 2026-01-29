Millions in municipal water, sewage funding

Elgin-Middlesex-London MPP Rob Flack on Thursday, January 22, announced huge investments in funding, over $61-million across Elgin County, for municipal water and sewage improvement projects.

Aylmer will receive $7.2-million toward installation of headworks and a “fixed bed biological media system” for the town sewage lagoon in Malahide.

And Malahide, which administers the Port Burwell Secondary Water System on behalf of the township, Central Elgin and Bayham, will get $15.3-million toward rehabilitation of that system.

Central Elgin will receive $9.3-million for flood mitigation measures and Southwold $24.7-million for upgrade and expansion of a sewage treatment plant.

Dutton-Dunwich will also get $4.7-million for upgrades to a wastewater treatment plant and pumping station.

More in the Jan. 28 edition of The Aylmer Express.